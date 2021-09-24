LAPD scales back cost to train and equip officers for protests

The LAPD responds to a mass demonstrations in the Fairfax district in May 2020, where Chief Michel Moore used a bullhorn to address the crowd. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Los Angeles Police officials have scaled back significantly the cost of a plan to train officers and purchase equipment they say will improve the department’s response to large protests and civil unrest, according to documents released Friday.

The $18.5-million price tag for the proposed plan, which the Los Angeles City Council would have to approve on top of the LAPD’s existing budget, is about a quarter of the nearly $67 million the LAPD previously estimated it would need to address a raft of reforms called for in various reports on its handling of demonstrations and unrest after the murder of George Floyd in May 2020.

The department was unprepared for those protests. Independent and internal reviews of the department’s response found, in the words of one report, a “chaos of command” that led to police officials giving contradictory orders in the streets and officers being equipped with weapons they weren’t adequately trained to use.

The new plan, which was outlined in a report released Friday by the Police Commission, calls for nearly $12.6 million to be spent on training thousands of officers on, among other tactics, the use of rifles that fire hard-foam projectiles to control large crowds. The department is under a federal injunction to provide such training to officers who use those weapons. The earlier proposal had said training would cost $53 million.

