Maria Perez is seen in a photo released by the LAPD on Sept. 20, 2023.

Police and family are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 91-year-old woman who has dementia.

Maria Perez was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday in the 600 block of West Century Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

She has dementia and gets lost easily, and her family is concerned for her safety.

Perez is described as having light gray/white hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 1 inch tall and weights around 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, yellow skirt and black shoes.

Anyone who has information about Perez or her whereabouts is asked to call Officer Hendrickson of LAPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.