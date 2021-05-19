LAPD search for suspect in assault with a deadly weapon that left homeless woman in critical condition

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department are in search of a suspect in an assault with a deadly weapon that left a homeless woman in critical condition.

Around midnight on May 18 near the intersection of 25th Street and San Pedro Street, a homeless woman was sleeping on the ground when a person stabbed her in the head with a steel kitchen knife then fled the scene, police said.

A passerby contacted police and paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspect is described as a Black or Hispanic male, approximately 30 to 40 years old, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds.

He was seen in video wearing a face mask, a black long sleeve hooded sweatshirt, dark blue pants, black shoes, and one glove on his right hand.

Any person who has information on this incident is asked to contact Newton Area Detective Galvan or Officer Fuentes at 323-846-6566.