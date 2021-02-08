LAPD searching for 3-year-old believed to be abducted by her dad from South L.A.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Southeast Division and the Department of Children and Family Services is asking for the public’s help finding 3-year-old Nevaeh Wisner (left) and her biological father Freddie Lee Wisner Jr. (LAPD)

Police reached out to the public Monday for help finding a man who abducted his 3-year-old daughter from her guardian during a supervised visit last month in the Watts neighborhood of South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

The father, Freddie Lee Wisner Jr., was last seen with his daughter Nevaeh Wisner in the 10500 block of Antwerp Street on Jan. 22, when he took the girl from her home without the consent of her guardian, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

When Wisner Jr., who is only allowed monitored visits, failed to return the child, the guardian notified the L.A. County Department Children and Family Services, officials said.

DCFS, which obtained custody of Wisner on Feb. 1, issued a protective custody warrant for the girl, and police issued an arrest warrant for Wisner Jr., according to LAPD.

It’s unclear why Wisner Jr. initially lost custody of the girl and why DCFS was awarded custody of the child.

The child is described as being Black, with brown eyes, black hair, weighing about 40 pounds and standing 3 feet tall. Officials say she has a medical condition that requires attention.

The dad is described as being Black, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 220 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD at 213-473-0467 or 213-922-8205.