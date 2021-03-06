LAPD searching for driver who struck and killed bicyclist in San Fernando Valley

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a 38-year-old bicyclist in the San Fernando Valley on Saturday, officials said.

The crash was reported just after 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of Roscoe Boulevard and Sepulveda Boulevard in the North Hills East neighborhood of Los Angeles, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

L.A. Fire Department paramedics responded to the site of the collision and pronounced the bicyclist dead at the scene, police said. Officials are withholding the identity of the victim until next of kin has been notified.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was riding a bicycle going south on Sepulveda Boulevard. He was biking within the crosswalk to cross the intersection with Roscoe Boulevard, when a driver traveling eastbound on the road struck him, police said.

The bicyclist died before first responders arrived, while the driver fled the scene, officials said. Investigators determined the suspect vehicle to be a 2007 to 2011 Toyota Camry with four doors.

The investigation is ongoing and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Valley Traffic Division Officer Martinez at 818-644-8022, or 34876@lapd.online. During non-business hours or on weekends, callers can dial 877-527-3247.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org. Tips can also be submitted by visiting lapdonline.org and clicking “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu, or downloading the “P3 Tips” mobile app and selecting L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers as the local program.