LAPD searching for gunman who shot woman as she drove in Harbor Gateway area

LAPD on Jan. 26, 2022 released these images of a vehicle and driver sought in a deadly shooting.

Police on Wednesday released new surveillance images of a vehicle and gunman sought in the killing of of a woman who was shot while driving in the Harbor Gateway area.

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. Jan. 18 in the area of Ainsworth Street and Redondo Beach Boulevard.

The woman and a passenger were driving when someone got out of an oncoming black Honda Accord and fired one round at victim as she drove by, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

She was struck by gunfire but she and the passenger managed to get to the area of Vermont and Redondo Beach Boulevard, where they flagged down an officer for help.

Meanwhile, the gunman got back into his vehicle and fled eastbound on Redondo Beach Boulevard.

The woman later died at the scene. She was identified as 30-year-old Serenity Gershon of Venice by the L.A. County Coroner’s office.

LAPD shared new surveillance images and asked the public for help identifying the gunman.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD detectives at 323-786-5140 or 323-786-5138.