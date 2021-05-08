LAPD searching for hit-and-run driver in crash that killed man in East Hollywood

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who fatally struck a man in East Hollywood early Saturday morning, officials said.

The incident was first reported at about 5:26 a.m. near Melrose Avenue and North Edgemont Street, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Officials described the suspect vehicle as a black sedan.

Surveillance video from a nearby laundromat provided to KTLA shows a driver in what appears to be a black vehicle fleeing the scene after hitting a person. The video shows the driver did not stop or even slow down after the crash.

Officials have not released further details about the identity of the victim, who has only been described as a man in his 30s.

Investigators are canvassing the area for witnesses and surveillance videos from nearby businesses for potential leads.

No further details were immediately available.