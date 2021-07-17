LAPD searching for hit-and-run driver in crash that left 18-year-old skateboarder in critical condition in Vermont Vista 

Police are asking for the public’s help in their search for a hit-and-run driver who left an 18-year-old severely injured in the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Friday night.

The incident occurred around 6:10 p.m. near the intersection of West Colden Avenue and South Figueroa Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A driver traveling westbound on Colden Avenue from Figueroa Street collided with an 18-year-old on a skateboard traveling in the same direction on Colden Avenue, authorities said.

Police said the impact caused the victim to be thrown off from the skateboard and onto the roadway. Meanwhile, the driver did not stop and continued westbound on Colden Avenue.

Paramedics responded to the scene and transported the victim to Harbor UCLA Medical Center in critical condition, officials said.

Authorities have not yet released the victim’s identity until family members are notified.

Detectives from the South Traffic Division are still in the early stages of the investigation and will provide more information on the suspect and the vehicle description when it becomes available.

Authorities are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for community members who can provide information leading to the suspect’s identification and arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Keith Gonzalez or Detective Michael Flannery of South Traffic Division at 323-421-2500. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.

Those wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477), or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.