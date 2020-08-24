LAPD searching for hit-and-run driver who left scooter rider with serious injuries in West L.A.

A black Audi believed to be involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a scooter rider with serious injuries in the Cheviot Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on July 30. (LAPD)

Detectives on Monday are asking for the public’s help finding a driver involved in a hit-and-run collision that left a scooter rider with serious injuries in West Los Angeles last month.

A black Audi was making a left turn onto Manning Avenue from National Boulevard around 11:20 p.m. July 30 when it struck the scooter rider, who was southbound on National Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The driver fled the scene, without rendering aid to the victim, LAPD said.

The scooter rider survived the collision, but was left with serious injuries, according to the department.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available to those who can provide information leading to the driver’s identification, arrest and conviction, officials said.

Collisions involving scooters have spiked in recent years. A UC San Francisco study found that the number of U.S. scooter-related injuries between 2014 and 2018 grew by 222%, with hospital admissions climbing 365%.

LAPD started targeting scooter riders for tickets as part of a citywide effort to cut down on collisions and injuries, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Anyone with information can contact LAPD West Traffic Division detectives at 213-473-0234 or 213- 473-0222. Those who wish to provide tips anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.