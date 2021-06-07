LAPD searching for man who punched performer at Venice Beach

Police are searching for a man suspected of assaulting another man who was dancing in Venice Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Video shows the victim performing on the Venice Beach Boardwalk as a younger man walks past him before quickly turning and punching the performer in the face, then walking away.

The older man is later seen on the ground being tended to as he holds his head, cellphone video shows.

The assault was reported around 12:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Ocean Front Walk, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Lizeth Lomeli.

The victim, who was sucker-punched in the face, was taken to a hospital, the officer said. He was listed in stable condition Monday.

The attacker fled the scene and had not yet been found Monday morning. He was described as being between 30 to 40 years old.

No further details were immediately available.