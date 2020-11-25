LAPD searching for man who stabbed and killed downtown L.A. jewelry store owner

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are searching for a man suspected of stabbing a downtown L.A. jewelry store owner to death earlier this month, authorities said Wednesday.

This image released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Nov. 25, 2020, shows a man suspected of stabbing a killing a downtown Los Angeles jewelry store owner earlier that month.

LAPD released images from surveillance video Wednesday showing a man believed to be the assailant.

According to police, he attacked the owner of a store located in the 700 block of South Broadway on Nov. 3, entering the business and leaving within just about six minutes.

He stabbed the owner several times before running off, traveling eastbound on 7th Street from Broadway and then northbound on Spring Street from 7th, police said.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The killer was carrying a white grocery bag as he fled, according to police. Although it’s not clear what, if anything, was inside.

In a news release, LAPD did not indicate whether anything was taken from the store or say whether the incident was a suspected robbery. Police have not given a possible motive.

KTLA has reached out to LAPD for further details.

Police have described the attacker as a man believed to be Hispanic and 30 to 40 years old, standing about 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighing around 160 to 180 pounds.

These two images show a man who LAPD officials say stabbed a downtown L.A. jewelry store owner to death on Nov. 3, 2020. The images were released by LAPD on Nov. 25.

Anyone with information is urged to reach homicide detectives at 213-996-4149. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.