Tyler Caine is shown in this undated photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The family of a man with autism and the Los Angeles Police Department are hoping the public can help them find him after he disappeared Friday night.

Tyler Caine, 27, who is autistic and non-verbal, was last seen in the 1100 block of North Figueroa Street in downtown Los Angeles at about 10 p.m. Friday, police said in a news release.

“Tyler’s family is very concerned for his safety,” the release added.

Caine is a light-complected Black man who has short brown hair and brown eyes. He is 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

When he was last seen, he was wearing an Adidas Lakers shirt with yellow and white lettering, green pants, black shoes and a black jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LAPD Central Division front desk at 213-486-6606.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.