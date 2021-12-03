LAPD searching for robbers who approached driver with gun, took Rolex watches, cash, jewelry in Valley Village

Police are searching for robbers who approached a vehicle with a gun and took cash and jewelry from the occupants early Friday morning.

The robbery was reported shortly before 3 a.m. in the 12000 block of Albers Street, where the victims were stopped after returning from an event in Hollywood.

They were then approached by three men, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A man who identified himself to KTLA as the victim said he was sitting in the car with friends when an “aggressive” man came up to him with a gun and pointed it at his head.

The victim, who did not provide his name, said he offered cash, but one of the robbers said he wanted everything.

The robbers ended up taking two Rolex watches, a diamond bracelet, a Louis Vuitton wallet and $2,000 in cash from the victim before fleeing the scene, according the victim and police.

One of the suspects was described as being a Black man, between 20 to 30 years old, wearing a surgical mask and a grey and black jacket. Another suspect, believed to be between 30 to 40 years old, was wearing a black hat and had a beard.

No description was available on the third suspect.

Police said the robbers, who were armed with a black handgun, drove away in a 2010 white Toyota Corolla.

LAPD said it was too early to confirm whether the incident was a follow-home robbery.

Police have been warning about an increase of “follow-home robberies” targeting celebrities and upscale neighborhoods and restaurants in L.A.

In one incident, a 23-year-old man was shot and killed during an attempted robbery outside a popular Hollywood restaurant, Bossa Nova, around 2 a.m. Nov. 23.

The victim was sitting in his vehicle when he saw several people approach his female companion outside and try to rob her. He got out and was then fatally shot.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore last week announced the creation of task force to catch follow-home robbers in response to the troubling trend.

No further details were immediately available.