LAPD searching for big rig driver in Boyle Heights hit-and-run that left bicyclist hospitalized

LAPD released this image on April 22, 2021, of a truck believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run crash in Boyle Heights in March 2021.

Detectives are searching for the driver of a big rig that struck a bicyclist on a sidewalk in Boyle Heights, leaving the victim hospitalized for days in an intensive care unit, authorities said.

The Los Angeles Police Department released photos Thursday of the white semi-truck authorities say was involved in the collision, describing it as possibly a 2015 Freightliner Columbia 120.

On March 9, the big rig was entering a commercial fueling station when it struck a bicyclist riding on the north sidewalk of Olympic Boulevard in an area just east of Boyle Avenue, according to LAPD. While the driver stopped briefly, he did not identify himself or offer to help the victim, police said.

The crash happened around 6:04 p.m. and left the 30-year-old bicyclist with multiple fractures and internal injuries, according to LAPD.

Paramedics took him to a nearby hospital where he was hospitalized for “several days” before being released, and he is still “slowly recovering,” the department said in a news release.

Police have released few details on a description of the driver, only describing him as a man in his 30s who is “possibly” Hispanic.

Anyone with information can reach LAPD Officer Garcia at 213-833-3713 or e-mail him at 39759@lapd.online.

During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls can be made to 1-877-527-3247. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.