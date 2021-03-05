LAPD searching for stolen car with 2 paintings inside

Detectives are asking for the public’s help tracking down the person who stole a car that had original artworks inside from the Westchester area late last month, police said Thursday.

The victim parked the vehicle near the area of Kenyon Avenue and 80th Street around 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 and came back the next morning to find it was gone, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

He told police there were two original Jack Armstrong paintings in the car when it was stolen.

Armstrong is a Southern California artist who advertises his paintings as being priced from $600,000 to $6 million, according to a Los Angeles Times report.

The vehicle was described as a four-door black Lincoln MKZ. No suspect description was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD Pacific Division Detective Sasaki at 310-482-6490, or email 34019@lapd.online. During non-business hours, calls can be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.