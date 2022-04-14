Police are searching for a person who fatally stabbed a 34-year-old man before trying to stab two others in what appear to be “random” attacks in the Westlake neighborhood of Central Los Angeles, authorities said.

The victim, Sergio Santay, was walking in the 600 block of Bonnie Brae Street around 2:40 p.m. April 8, when he was approached by someone armed with a knife.

“Without provocation, the suspect stabbed the victim,” the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release Thursday.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Santay suffering from a stab wound. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

After the fatal stabbing, the assailant ran south on Bonnie Brae Street, eastbound in the east-west alley and north of Wilshire Boulevard.

That’s where he encountered two people sitting in an alley and tried to stab them too before fleeing the scene, police said.

“The attacks appear to be random and unprovoked,” LAPD officials said.

Detectives found surveillance video which captured the stabbing and the fleeing suspect, according to LAPD.

The stabbing suspect was described as being male. He was last seen wearing a black fisherman hat with a marijuana pattern, a turquoise T-shirt, light-colored shorts and dark shoes.

No further details on the suspect were available.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD Central Bureau Homicide detectives Sharman or Gonzales at 213-996-4116.