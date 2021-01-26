LAPD searching for suspects in food delivery driver’s shooting death in Cypress Park

Detectives are seeking the public’s help in solving the slaying of a father of two shot to death last month while delivering a meal in Cypress Park.

Roderick Thomas, 56, had just delivered a meal for Postmates at 10:15 p.m. Dec. 15 in the 1400 block of Randall Court and was driving down a hill when he was shot once in the neck, the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday.

Alert and conscious, Thomas called his partner, Ajane Smith, and told her he’d been shot, Smith said in an interview. She told him to call 911 and he managed to drive to a McDonald’s restaurant at the intersection of Figueroa Boulevard and Avenue 26.

LAPD officers and paramedics found Thomas inside his blue sedan, bleeding. He was taken to a hospital, where, despite surgery, he died of his wounds just before 11 p.m. Dec. 17, Smith said.

