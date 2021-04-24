LAPD searching for suspects in series of commercial burglaries throughout West L.A.

Detectives on Friday asked for the public’s help identifying two men suspected of burglarizing businesses throughout West Los Angeles in recent weeks.

The men have been targeting restaurants and coffee shops in the string of commercial burglaries, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

All the burglaries usually unfold the same way, police said.

LAPD released these images of two suspects sought in a series of commercial burglaries throughout West Los Angeles. (LAPD)

When the businesses are closed in the early morning hours, the suspects smash the glass front doors either by kicking them or using rocks or similar objects. They then take the cash from the register, often prying it open using a yellow crowbar, police said.

The men then flee the scene in a tan or beige colored four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Altima, according to the department.

LAPD released surveillance video from inside one of the businesses burglarized. The video shows a man smash through the glass door and head for the cash register. He is seen taking what appears to be coins from the register and putting them in his pocket before grabbing merchandise off a shelf and leaving.

Officials didn’t name the businesses burglarized or disclose how much was taken from them.

Both suspects were described as being bald Black men between 45 to 50 years old, standing about 6 feet tall and weighing around 200 to 220 pounds.

Potential victims and anyone with information is asked to contact LAPD burglary detective Hall at 310-444-1524.