LAPD seek 3 involved in series of 7-Eleven robberies

A still from surveillance video shared by LAPD on Dec. 21, 2021 shows a robbery that occurred in late November.

Authorities are looking for two women and a man involved in a series of robberies at 7-Elevens in different neighborhoods of Los Angeles last month.

The incidents occurred during the evening hours of Nov. 27, 28 and 29 in the communities of Wilshire, Northeast, Foothill and Southwest divisions, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Authorities did not elaborate on the exact locations where the robberies took place.

During the crimes, dubbed the 7-Eleven lookout bandit robberies, two of the robbers approach the counter, and while one stays in front of the counter, the other walks behind it with a gun, police said.

The person behind the counter then points the gun at the clerk and demands money, while a third person stands at the door as a lookout, police said. The robbers also take cigars from the store and run from the area.

Police released video of one incident Tuesday, amid their search for the robbers.

Anyone with information about the incident are asked to call Detective MyaPe, or Detective Jaramillo, at 213-486-6840, or email RHDTIPLINE@LAPD.ONLINE.