LAPD released this image of a man being sought after allegedly being involved in a street takeover with a stolen vehicle on April 30, 2023.

Los Angeles police detectives are looking for a driver who was involved in a street takeover with a stolen vehicle late last month.

The street takeover was reported around 10:50 p.m. on April 30. The driver of a 2022 Dodge Charger was spotted by police doing burnouts at the intersection of Vernon Avenue and Figueroa Street in the Vermont Square neighborhood of South L.A.

In a video shared by LAPD on Tuesday, several people are seen hanging out of the red car, while another vehicle also does burnouts at the intersection.

Officers tried to stop the driver, but he drove off and eventually got away, police said.

The Dodge apparently had a rear license plate that was issued to an Infinity. It was found parked in the area of Vernon and McKinley avenues Friday and the Vehicle Identification Number revealed the vehicle was stolen out of Downey.

The driver doing burnouts is described as a Hispanic man between the ages of 18 and 25 and has black hair and a mustache.

Anyone with information about the driver being sought is asked to contact Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713, or 31480@lapd.online, or contact the central traffic watch commander at 213-833-3746.