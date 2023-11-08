Authorities with the Los Angeles Police Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly physically assaulted and murdered a 59-year-old male.

LAPD patrol officers responded to a battery report at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Kingsley Drive in Koreatown on Oct. 30. An initial investigation revealed that the suspect physically assaulted the victim until witnesses intervened.

The suspect fled the scene northbound on Kingsley Drive on foot, a news release said.

The suspect has been described as a Black or Hispanic male who is 6 feet and 1 inch tall, around 30 to 40 years old, and has tattoos on his chest, left shoulder and near his right eye.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification. They died on Monday, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact OWB Homicide Detective Hsiaoat 213-382-9470. Calls should be directed to 310-726-7700 and 877-527-3247 during weekends and non-business hours.

Information can also be submitted anonymously by calling LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, visiting the Crime Stoppers website, or downloading the “P3 Tips” app.