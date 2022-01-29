LAPD seek public’s help to ID hit-and-run driver who seriously injured child in Adams-Normandie

Police are asking for the public’s help to find the driver of a vehicle who struck and seriously injured a child in the Adams-Normandie neighborhood and fled the scene without rendering aid Friday night.

The victim, only described as a male juvenile, was crossing mid-block in the 1800 block of West 25th Street at about 8:15 p.m. when a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed westbound collided with the pedestrian, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver failed to stop after striking the boy and instead sped away from the scene westbound on 25th Street, LAPD said, describing the suspect’s vehicle as a possible four-door sedan.

Police believe that, prior to the crash, the suspect driver had been “chasing an individual on a pocket bike around the area.”

First responders arrived at the scene and transported the child to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition. Authorities have not identified the victim.

A reward of up to $25,000 is available to community members who provide any helpful information leading to the suspect’s identification, arrest and conviction.

Anyone with information about this hit-and-run is asked to contact Detective Daniel Ramirez or Detective Flanery at 323-421-2500, or the South Traffic Division’s Watch Commander at 323-421-2570. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).