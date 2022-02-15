LAPD seeking 2 suspects in December armed robbery; $10K reward offered

Los Angeles police are asking for the public’s help to locate two men wanted in connection to a December armed robbery in Downtown L.A.

Police are looking for 18-year-old Kenneth Bonds of Los Angeles and a second unidentified man for their roles in what police are calling a “follow home robbery.”

The robbery happened on Dec. 11, around 8 p.m. inside a parking structure on the 1200 block of South Flower Street.

Security footage from the building shows a black Volkswagen Tiguan following two men as they enter the parking structure and walk into the elevator lobby. Cameras then captured two people, believed to be Kenneth Bonds and the yet-to-be identified man, enter the elevator lobby and pull firearms on the two men.

The armed men demanded phones, jewelry and keys from the two victims, police said. The victims complied and the two armed men ran out of the lobby, one returning to the Volkswagen and the getaway driver and the other taking off with the victim’s stolen vehicle.

The stolen vehicle and a victim’s cell phone were recovered a short time later, police said.

These same men are wanted in connection to a robbery in Calabasas in which a person was hit over the head with a gun after refusing to hand over his property. A witness who came to help the victim had her purse taken during the altercation, police said.

Jamar Stewart, 31, of Los Angeles. (Los Angeles Police Department)

As part of their investigation, police identified Jamar Stewart, 31, of Los Angeles, as the alleged getaway driver of the Volkswagen. He was arrested on Jan. 26 and is currently in custody for multiple counts of robbery, police said.

Kenneth Bonds, 18, of Los Angeles. (Los Angeles Police Department)

A warrant for Bonds’ arrest for his role in the two robberies has been issued. Investigators are also asking for the public’s help to identify the third suspect in the robberies.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the two men.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department.

To view the surveillance footage from the Los Angeles robbery, click here.