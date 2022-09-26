A ride-share driver has been arrested on accusations that he violently sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl last month. Now the Los Angeles Police Department is searching for additional victims.

On Saturday, police arrested 3 7-year-old Jonh Erik Bastidas Arenas in connection to an August armed sexual assault.

Jonh Erik Bastidas Arenas was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on Aug. 13, 2022

Police say on Aug. 13, Arenas approached the girl while she was walking home near the area of Gilmore Street and Sylmar Avenue

in Van Nuys.

He allegedly opened the passenger door, pulled out a weapon and forced the girl into his vehicle where he then sexually assaulted her.

The girl eventually escaped and ran away on foot and contacted authorities.

Surveillance footage was pulled that appeared to show Arenas’ white 2021 Toyota Prius at the scene of the crime. Using information from that security footage, Arenas was identified and later arrested.

He was booked into jail and has been charged with sexual assault and kidnapping-related charges.

Detectives have since learned that Arenas has been employed with multiple ride-sharing companies since last year.

Police are now asking anyone who may have been victimized by Arenas, or anyone with information about other assaults, to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the LAPD Juvenile Division detectives at 818-374-5415. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at lacrimestoppers.org.