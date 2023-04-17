A Las Vegas man who is in police custody on suspicion of several rapes across the Southland is believed to have more victims who have not yet been located, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Matthew Werner, 45, was arrested on Feb. 23, in connection with at least five sexual assaults and rapes that took place as far back as 2015.

The known attacks happened in areas of Hollywood, North Hollywood, Mid-City and Woodland Hills, according to the LAPD.

The Massachusetts native is suspected of using social media and dating apps to meet women who later became his victims and allegedly used various aliases to avoid detection.

Five women have come forward to accuse Werner of sexual assault within the city of Los Angeles, but investigators believe there may be additional survivors out there who never reported their attacks.

Matthew Werner, 45, of Las Vegas is suspected of committing several sexual assaults across Los Angeles. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Werner is white, 6 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has blond hair and blue eyes, police said.

Anyone with information about the investigation or any potential victims is urged to contact the LAPD Operations West Bureau Special Assault Section at 213-473-0447. Anonymous tips can be made by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.