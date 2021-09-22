5 sought in possible hate crime attack on Hollywood Walk of Fame: LAPD

Local news

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for five people who are shown on video attacking a man about 10 p.m. Saturday night near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

The attack was precipitated by a disagreement between the victim and a street preacher, police said.

The attackers, who were not part of the disagreement, then interjected themselves into the confrontation, using racial epithets in what police said could be a hate crime.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 22, 2021.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News