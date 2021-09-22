5 sought in possible hate crime attack on Hollywood Walk of Fame: LAPD

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for five people who are shown on video attacking a man about 10 p.m. Saturday night near the intersection of Highland Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

The attack was precipitated by a disagreement between the victim and a street preacher, police said.

The attackers, who were not part of the disagreement, then interjected themselves into the confrontation, using racial epithets in what police said could be a hate crime.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News on Sept. 22, 2021.