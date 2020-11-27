LAPD seeking gunman in fatal shooting of 27-year-old woman in North Hollywood

Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying the gunman in the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old woman in North Hollywood, officials said Friday.

The shooting occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 6900 block of Simpson Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Officers responded to the area after receiving a call about an assault with a deadly weapon and gunshots fired.

When they arrived, officers found Gabriela Diaz, a local resident, shot to death on the sidewalk in front of the location, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined Diaz was arriving home after running an errand, when a man in a gray sedan stopped on the street behind her vehicle and fired numerous shots into the victim’s car before fleeing north on Simpson Avenue, the LAPD said.

Diaz survived that volley of gunshots, only to be fatally shot moments later when the same sedan returned, police said.

Officials did not have any information on a possible shooter, and the motive remains unknown, authorities said.

The shooting also appears to be an isolated incident. Investigators do not believe there is threat to the general public.

No further details were immediately available. LAPD is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective R. January, LAPD Valley Bureau Homicide, at 818-374-1939. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or visit lacrimestoppers.org.