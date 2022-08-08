The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an elderly woman who was found Sunday walking alone near the Vermont Vista neighborhood of South L.A.

Police say the woman is believed to be about 93 years old and was found in the area of 89th Street and Orchard Avenue.

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying an elderly woman found walking alone in Vermont Vista on Aug. 7, 2022. (Los Angeles Police Department)

She’s a Korean woman with gray hair and brown eyes, police said. She is about 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 90 pounds, police said.

When she was found, she was wearing a beige vest over a green and blue striped long sleeve shirt with blue pants and red sandals.

Police say the woman may suffer from dementia and is unable to remember her name, exact age or address. She does, however, remember living in the area of Olympic Boulevard and Kenmore Avenue.

Anyone with information about the woman is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800. You can also provide an anonymous tip online at LAPDOnline.org.