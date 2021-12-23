LAPD seeking hit-and-run driver in fatal collision with bicyclist

A bicyclist was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Venice on Wednesday, and the Los Angeles Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding the person responsible.

The victim, a man whose name has not been released pending notification of his family, was hit by a dark-colored Chevrolet Bolt near the intersection of Grand and Venice boulevards at about 9:50 p.m., police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet struck the bicycle while performing a U-turn, ejecting the cyclist from his bike and sending him onto the roadway, police said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department took the man to a local hospital, where he later died, according to the LAPD.

“Drivers are reminded that if they become involved in a collision, they should pull over and stop as soon as it is safe to do so, notify emergency services, and remain at the scene to identify themselves,” police said in a release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Twycross, West Traffic Division, at 213-473-0235. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

To submit information anonymously, call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).