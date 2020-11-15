LAPD seeking public’s help in DTLA hit-and-run that left pedestrian severely injured

On Nov. 15, 2020, the Los Angeles Police Department released this image of car wanted in a hit-and-run.

Los Angeles police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a driver who struck a man in a crosswalk Sunday morning and fled without stopping to render aid.

The hit-and-run happened at 6:55 a.m. when a male pedestrian was walking in a marked crosswalk northbound on Broadway at 7th Street and was hit by a dark four-door vehicle, possibly a Dodge Avenger, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

The vehicle was traveling eastbound on 7th Street at Broadway, when the vehicle ran a red light and went into oncoming westbound traffic and collided with the man.

Video released by LAPD appears to show the pedestrian pushing a cart while walking in the crosswalk. It also shows the driver, who was wearing a yellow vest, get out of the car in the area of 7th Street and Spring Street to look at the damage to the car, then get back in and drive away.

The hit-and-run driver is described as a heavy-set male or female, according to LAPD.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with severe injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the vehicle, driver or collision, is asked to contact Detective DeHesa, Central Traffic Detectives, at 213-833-3713 or e-mail Detective DeHesa at 31161@lapd.online or Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-833-3746. For anonymous tips, please call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.