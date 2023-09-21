Authorities are looking to the public for help in finding a man who has been missing for a month.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Robert Gutierrez, 53, was last seen near the 800 block of East 89th Street in the Green Meadows neighborhood of L.A. around 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 21.

Gutierrez is described as a Hispanic male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is listed as being 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and camouflage shorts.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Robert Gutierrez is urged to contact Officer Hendrickson with the LAPD Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can submit a tip by calling L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org