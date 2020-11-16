LAPD seeking public’s help in Wilmington shooting that left pregnant woman dead, man wounded

Investigators are searching for answers after a shooting that left a woman seven months pregnant dead and a man injured in Wilmington on Sunday, authorities announced.

The shooting occurred about 11:25 a.m. on Nov. 15 in the 1100 block of North Neptune Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release Monday.

Arlene Leonor Rodriguez, 24, was sitting inside a vehicle while a male companion was working on the engine, when an unidentified person approached them by foot and fired multiple rounds at them before fleeing the scene, the LAPD said.

Rodriguez and her male companion were struck by the gunfire, officials said.

Paramedics responded and transported both victims to a local hospital, where Rodriguez and her unborn baby died, according to the news release.

The second victim, described only as a man and Rodriguez’s companion, was in stable condition as his wound was not life-threatening, officials said.

It was also not immediately clear what led to the shooting and no suspect description is yet available.

No further details were immediately available. LAPD is continuing to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Scott Coffee or Detective Jeffrey Tiffin at 310-726-7887 or 310-726-7884. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit lacrimestoppers.org.