LAPD seeking gunman in fatal shooting of 37-year-old man in San Pedro

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for the gunman in the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in San Pedro that also left two other people wounded, officials said Tuesday.

Miguel Ruiz was sitting in a courtyard at an apartment complex in the 100 block of South Mesa Street around 9:10 p.m. Monday when the shooting occurred, according to police. While he was with a group of friends, a man approached them and fired a handgun at them, police said.

Ruiz was shot multiple times, while a woman and man were also wounded, according to police.

Ruiz was pronounced dead at the scene. One of the other victims was taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition, police said, while the other victim declined medical care.

Investigators believe the shooter ran to an awaiting vehicle, but police said the witnesses did not see the man get into a vehicle afterward.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD Harbor area Detective Killingsworth, or Detective Cortez, at 310-726-7879 or 310-726-7889. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly lacrimestoppers.org.