The Los Angeles Police Department has identified a suspect vehicle in the Oct. 30 hit-and-run killing of a bicyclist in the San Fernando Valley, and investigators are asking anyone with information to come forward.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was hit near the intersection of Van Nuys and Burbank boulevards at about 11:40 p.m., police said in a news release.

After he was struck, the man was dragged by the vehicle, which police believe is a newer-model silver or gray Toyota sedan, after he became lodged under the vehicle, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Up to $50,000 is available for anyone with information leading to the culprit.

If you have information, you’re asked to call Officer Krueger at 818-644-8028 or the Watch Commander at 818-644-8001.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.