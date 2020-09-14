LAPD seeking victims of man arrested in sexual assault at Studio City metro station

Police are searching for any additional victims of a man arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman at a Studio City metro station back in July, officials said.

Cory Franklin is seen in a photo released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Sept. 13, 2020.

The suspect, Cory Franklin, was at the Metro Red Line Subway Station at Lankershim Boulevard and Campo De Cahuenga on July 17 when a 57-year-old woman walked in around 6:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department said in a Sunday news release.

She had just stepped off the escalator when Franklin “immediately approached and sexually battered her” and held her against her will, the department said.

“The victim was able to escape, however, Franklin followed her, blocked her path and sexually battered her a second time,” LAPD said.

A person who witnessed the assault yelled at Franklin and he stopped.

He was taken into custody by responding North Hollywood-area officers that same day.

Franklin is facing several felony sexual assault counts, including kidnapping to commit rape, assault with intent to commit rape and assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, according to LAPD.

Police are asking those who believe they may have been a victim to call LAPD North Hollywood sexual assault detective Salazar at 818-754-8432. On weekends and during non-business hours, residents can call LAPD at 877-527-3247. Those who wish to leave an anonymous tip can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.