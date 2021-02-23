LAPD seeks additional victims of child abuse suspect who worked at recreation center

Officials are looking for additional victims of a child abuse suspect who had worked at a Mid-Wilshire recreation center for decades.

Antonio Garcia-Gutierrez is shown in a photo released by the LAPD on Feb. 23, 2021.

Antonio Garcia-Gutierrez, 62, was arrested Feb. 11 after Los Angeles Police Department detectives received reports from “former students” alleging inappropriate conduct, officials said in a news release without elaborating.

He was booked on suspicion of sex abuse on a child and his bail was set at $900,000, police said.

Garcia-Gutierrez worked at the Queen Anne Recreation Center, located at 1240 West Blvd., since 1986, police said.

Authorities did not release any additional information about the allegations or the suspect.

The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office who charged Garcia Gutierrez with multiple felony child abuse charges, police said.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Garcia-Gutierrez can call LAPD juvenile division detectives at 213-486-0570.