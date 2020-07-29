LAPD seeks additional victims of child sexual abuse suspect who worked as electrician across California

A man who worked as an electrician throughout California was arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse of a child last week, and police are looking for more victims.

Alejandro Solano-Romero, 51, was taken into custody Thursday for the “continuous sexual abuse of a child and numerous related charges with two identified victims,” between 1998 and 2019, the Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday in a news release.

Solano-Romero is known to have frequented the city of Fresno and parts of Northern California, police said.

Solano-Romero was being held on $7 million bail.

Anyone with information is urged to call LAPD Topanga Sex Detective Padilla at 818-756-3376. Anonymous tipsters can call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.