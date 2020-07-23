LAPD seeks additional victims of former Chatsworth teacher arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting child

A former Chatsworth teacher has been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of a child last year, and authorities are seeking additional victims.

Steven Clark is shown in a photo released by the LAPD on July 22, 2020.

Steven Clark, 48, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of rape, unlawful sex with a minor “and numerous related charges with one identified victim,” Los Angeles Police Department officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Clark previously worked as a teacher at Chaminade Middle School in Chatsworth. Police said the crimes occurred in 2019, but did not elaborate on where they took place, nor did they offer any additional details about the victim.

Clark’s bail was set at $475,000, police said.

Detectives are seeking additional victims who may not have reported similar crimes committed by the suspect.

Anyone with information about Clark can call 818-832-0609.