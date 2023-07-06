Peter Avraham Shure is shown in this undated mugshot provided by the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for possible additional victims of a man they say raped two people, at least one of whom is a minor.

Peter Avraham Shure, a 29-year-old from the Westchester neighborhood of Los Angeles, was arrested June 28 under suspicion of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor under 18 years old, police said in a news release.

The LAPD received two separate reports of forced sexual assault after Shure allegedly convinced the victims to come to his home before assaulting them.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office charged him with rape and committing lewd acts against a child 14 years old or younger.

He was released on $320,000 bail on July 3 and is due to appear in Los Angeles Superior Court on Aug. 7.

“Detectives from Juvenile Division are releasing the suspect’s booking photo because they believe the suspect is responsible for additional, unreported sexual assaults and they are asking for anyone that was victimized by this suspect to immediately contact the LAPD,” police said.

Any victims or anyone with additional information is asked to contact detectives at 213-486-0570.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.