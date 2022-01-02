LAPD seeks assailant in North Hollywood fatal stabbing

A 50-year-old man was fatally stabbed in North Hollywood on Saturday, and the Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the attacker.

The victim, Robert James Mosca, was stabbed in an altercation at the corner of Sarah Street and Vineland Place at about 1:35 a.m., police said.

The assailant approached Mosca and his two friends from behind as they were walking, and after Mosca confronted the attacker, he was stabbed and the assailant fled the scene, police said.

Mosca was taken by Los Angeles Fire Department ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Police did not share any information about the attacker.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detectives at 818-374-9550.

To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.