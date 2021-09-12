LAPD seeks assailant in stabbings near La Brea Avenue

Police are asking for the public’s help after multiple people were stabbed Saturday morning.

The first call about a stabbing came in at approximately 9:15 a.m., when a female jogger reported that she was stopped by a man and stabbed in her upper torso with a knife, according to the Los Angeles Police Department’s Wilshire Division.

The woman told police she was stabbed after she stopped running and removed her headphones to hear what the man was yelling at her.

The man ran from the scene, though police received another call a few minutes later about a man fitting the same description threatening others with a knife.

At about 9:35 a.m., officers found another victim bleeding from their face at Washington Boulevard and La Brea Avenue.

All victims were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials believe all of these reports involve the same man, a bald Black man who appears to be about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

At the time of the assaults, he was wearing a baggy purple shirt and gray cargo shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wilshire Major Assault Crime Detectives at 213-922-8235. During non-business hours or on the weekends, calls should be directed to 877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).