Footage released by the LAPD shows a hit-and-run crash in Historic South-Central on June 17, 2022.

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a driver who fled the scene of a crash that injured the other vehicle’s driver in Historic South-Central.

The crash happened around 1:50 a.m. on Friday, when a 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 “failed to stop for a red tri-light at the intersection of 41st Street and Central Avenue” and struck a 2006 Nissan Altima, police said in a news release.

Video of the collision shows the Mercedes moving at a high rate of speed before striking the side of the Nissan.

The driver of the Mercedes left the car at the scene and fled on foot, police said, while the driver of the Nissan was taken by the Los Angeles Fire Department to a local hospital “with severe injuries.”

The owner of the Mercedes denied that he was behind the wheel, and a description of the driver is not available, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Juan Campos at 213-833-3713 or email him at 31480@lapd.online. Alternatively, callers can contact the Central Traffic Division Watch Commander at 213-833-3746 during weekends and off-hours, or telephone the 24-hour toll free number at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

For anonymous telephone calls, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.