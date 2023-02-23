The LAPD provided this photo of a vehicle involved in a suspected hit-and-run on Feb. 9, 2023.

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the driver of a car that hit a pedestrian in Pico-Union earlier this month.

The pedestrian was crossing Hoover Street north of Washington Boulevard around 11:45 p.m. Feb. 9 when they were hit by a white, four-door Honda Civic from 2000-05, police said in a news release. The car has dark tinted windows and after-market wheels, police added.

The driver fled the scene, police said.

The victim, meanwhile, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. They are currently in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 213-473-0234.

During weekends and off-hours calls, should be directed to the 24-hour toll free number at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).