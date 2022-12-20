The LAPD provided this photo of a Camry believed to be involved in a hit-and-run on Dec. 7, 2022.

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for the driver of a Camry that struck and injured a bicyclist in the Mid-City neighborhood of Los Angeles earlier this month.

The crash at Venice and Hauser boulevards occurred just after 9 a.m. on Dec. 7, and it left the bicyclist hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.

The driver of the 2012-17 Camry, meanwhile, never stopped the car or tried to help.

Anyone with information about the Camry or its driver is asked to call 213-473-0234.

During non-business hours or on weekends, call 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

To report information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.