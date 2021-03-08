LAPD seeks help finding kidnapped 11-month-old girl, man suspected of taking her

The Los Angeles Police Department on Monday afternoon asked for help locating an 11-month-old girl who was kidnapped the previous evening in South L.A.

The abduction took place in the 8100 block of South Western Avenue around 6 p.m. Sunday but it wasn’t reported to police until Monday morning, according to LAPD.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Delaneo Adams.

He’s believed to be an acquaintance of the family and is currently homeless, police said. Adams was in the area Monday evening and was visiting with the girl’s parents.

At some point, after one of the parents had left and the other became distracted, the suspect took the baby, according to LAPD.

A motive was not immediately known.

“We don’t know, and I think that’s even scarier when you don’t know what the intentions are,” Detective Liliana Preciado said. “And as a mother, I would want my child to be found as soon as possible just because of that uncertainty.”

An Amber Alert has not been issued because Adams is not believed to be in a vehicle but rather was last seen on an adult tricycle.

No further details were immediately provided, including why the family didn’t notify police earlier.

11- Month Old Baby Heather Taken

Heather was taken, last night March 7, 2021 at 6pm. This occurred at the 8100 block of S. Western Ave and was reported to @LAPD77thSt Div this morning. We need your help locating them. Suspect is 39-year-old Delaneo Adams. pic.twitter.com/abAF9GgDMi — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) March 8, 2021