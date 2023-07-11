Elaine “Judy” Gordon is seen in a photo released by the LAPD on July 11, 2023.

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 77-year-old woman last seen in Lake Balboa over the weekend.

Elaine “Judy” Gordon was last seen leaving her assisted living facility in the 17300 block of Roscoe Boulevard on foot around 11 a.m. Saturday.

“She has not been seen since and her family is concerned for her safety,” LAPD said in a news release.

Gordon is described as having white and brown hair, green eyes and has a tattoo of a red heart on her right arm. She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a green jacket, a multi-colored flower dress and gray Vans and uses a walker to get around, police said.

Anyone who has information about Gordon’s whereabouts is asked to call the LAPD’s missing persons unit at 213-996-1800. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7.