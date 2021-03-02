LAPD seeks help identifying person who shot and killed man after argument in Hollywood

Investigators are asking for the public’s help identifying the person who shot and killed a man in Hollywood Tuesday morning, officials said.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area of Sunset Boulevard and Orange Drive around 6:25 a.m., according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

They arrived to find a man in a car with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have not publicly named him as they work to notify his next of kin.

Witnesses told officers the victim had been arguing with someone, possibly a Black woman who was seen walking away from the scene, heading east on Sunset Boulevard, police said.

The victim was seen getting back into his vehicle before the sound of gunfire rang out. The woman was then seen walking away, according to LAPD.

Aerial video from the scene shows officers surrounding a silver sedan stopped in the middle of a lane.

Police did not provide a more detailed description of the suspect sought in the shooting.

The case remains under investigation and no further details were immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked call West Bureau Homicide detectives at 213-382-9470. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-527-3247. Those who to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.