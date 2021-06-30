LAPD seeks help to ID hit-and-run driver in fatal West Adams bicyclist crash

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the hit-and-run driver who killed a bicyclist in the West Adams neighborhood of Los Angeles earlier this month.

Leo Dimeglio was hit by a dark-colored SUV with LED headlights about 11:41 p.m. on June 10 while riding his bicycle eastbound on Jefferson Boulevard at West Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department’s South Traffic Division said Tuesday in a news release.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop or render aid, and instead fled the scene eastbound on Jefferson Boulevard.

Dimeglio suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics.

Anyone with information about the fatal crash is asked to contact South Traffic Division detectives at 323- 421-2500 or 323-421-2577.

STD Detectives seeking help from our community on a hit and run that occurred on Jefferson Blvd @ approximately 11:41 hours. If anyone can provide additional information please contact South Traffic Detectives. 323-421-2500. pic.twitter.com/1OqFgwCQTh — LAPD South Traffic (@LAPDSouthTraff) June 29, 2021