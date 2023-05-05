Police are searching for a driver who killed a pedestrian in a South Los Angeles hit-and-run late Thursday night.

At about 11:50 p.m., a vehicle — possibly a motorcycle — struck a 72-year-old man at Western Avenue and 79th Street in the Manchester Square neighborhood, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.

Instead of stopping to help, the driver continued south on Western Avenue, police said.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact South Traffic Division Detective Geitheim at 213-713-9579 or 323-421-2500.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.