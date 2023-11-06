A male pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in North Hollywood Sunday morning, and the Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the culprit.

At a few minutes before 4 a.m., a dark-colored truck headed south on Lankershim Boulevard hit the pedestrian, a man in his 30s, as he was crossing eastbound at Valerio Street, police said in a news release.

The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, was declared dead at the scene.

On Sunday, police identified the victim as a 40-year-old Hispanic woman, though on Monday, the age and gender of the victim was updated.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available for help in finding the driver.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Otrosina at 818-644-8036 or Officer Krueger at 818-644-8028.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.